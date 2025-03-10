Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested that they must not think too far ahead of themselves after reaching the Nedbank Cup semifinals, which effectively means they're two wins away from snapping their decade-long trophy drought.
“Indeed, we're now two games away from winning the trophy, but the only thing we have to think about is the next game; the next game is the semifinal. If we don't pass through it, we can't be close to winning the cup. Our ambition is to go all the way, but we are taking it game by game,'' Nabi said.
“It's also true that our wish is to go to CAF Confederation Cup next season ... a big club like Kaizer Chiefs needs to play continental football but we also have to fight in the league because we also have the opportunity there to qualify for CAF tournaments [via finishing in the top three].”
Chiefs controversially beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend. Inacio Miguel converted from the spot to put Amakhosi ahead in the 20th minute, but Andre de Jong's header from a corner-kick in the 86th minute levelled matters.
Chiefs turn focus on City after cup victory
Image: Richard Huggard
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested that they must not think too far ahead of themselves after reaching the Nedbank Cup semifinals, which effectively means they're two wins away from snapping their decade-long trophy drought.
“Indeed, we're now two games away from winning the trophy, but the only thing we have to think about is the next game; the next game is the semifinal. If we don't pass through it, we can't be close to winning the cup. Our ambition is to go all the way, but we are taking it game by game,'' Nabi said.
“It's also true that our wish is to go to CAF Confederation Cup next season ... a big club like Kaizer Chiefs needs to play continental football but we also have to fight in the league because we also have the opportunity there to qualify for CAF tournaments [via finishing in the top three].”
Chiefs controversially beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend. Inacio Miguel converted from the spot to put Amakhosi ahead in the 20th minute, but Andre de Jong's header from a corner-kick in the 86th minute levelled matters.
Just when the game looked to be heading to extra time, Pule Mmodi dramatically restored Amakhosi's parity in the 95th minute, scoring with his knee from a Mduduzi Shabalala corner-kick.
Mmodi's goal triggered controversy as one of referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa's assistants flagged for a foul on Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens. Gasa overruled that decision, allowing the goal to stand before Mfundo Vilakazi put the game to bed six minutes later, walking the ball into an empty net after Stephens had gone to attack a corner-kick in Chiefs' box.
“It was a tough game. In a cup game, there are a lot of emotions and a lot of changes in momentum. We're happy to go through to the semifinals against a good team like Stellenbosch,'' Nabi noted.
Chiefs host Cape Town City in the league at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Gallants to play Bucs in semis, Chiefs to face Downs or Babina Noko
Barker furious about ref's role in Chiefs cup win
Chiefs thump Stellies 3-1 to join Pirates in Nedbank Cup semis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos