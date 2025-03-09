Gallants to play Bucs in semis, Chiefs to face Downs or Babina Noko

Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns or Sekhukhune United away in the Nedbank Cup semifinal while defending champions Orlando Pirates will host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium.
The draw was conducted after the quarterfinal match between Durban City and Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.
Gallants advanced to the semifinal after a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Durban and will face the Buccaneers.
The Sundowns v Sekhukhune match is yet to be played after it was postponed on Saturday because Lucas Moripe Stadium was double-booked.
Chiefs booked their place in the semifinal after beating Stellenbosch 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, while Pirates edged SuperSport United 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out on the same day.
That marked the 13th successive win for the Buccaneers in the competition under Jose Riveiro, making them favourites to advance to the final.
Gallants, who beat Durban on Sunday to advance to the semifinal, defeated Pirates 2-0 in a recent league match in the Free State and will look to upset them again.
Meanwhile, the Durban v Gallants match finished goalless and needed penalties to decide the winner. Gallants showed their composure as they scored four penalties to make sure they advanced to the last four.
Gallants dominated in the early stages of the match but failed to create enough decent scoring opportunities.
Durban, on the other hand , struggled to get the ball and find their rhythm in the match, even failing to register a single chance on target in the first half.
The final third of the match lacked quality from both sides as neither was able to make a breakthrough, forcing the encounter to extra time.
The visitors missed a big chance in extra time when Rewaldo Prins snapped a cross-field ball from the right against the top of the woodwork. But that was the closest they came to scoring and had to rely on penalties to win the match.
Durban will not shift their focus to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, where they are now leading, and will look to wrap up promotion as quickly as possible. They will face Orbit College at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table clash.
The semifinals will take place in the weekend of April 13/14.
