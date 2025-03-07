With SuperSport United struggling in the Betway Premiership this season, assistant coach Andre Arendse says they plan to use their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Orlando Pirates at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3pm to try different strategies and formations.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are 13th on the log table, not far from the relegation zone. As they prepare to face the Buccaneers tomorrow, Arendse, who is standing in for suspended coach Gavin Hunt, is hoping a victory will help them when they resume their league fixtures.
“Games like this are always massive for us, and past battles with Pirates have yielded some clinical displays from both teams,” Arendse told the media during the press conference in Sandton yesterday.
“Our league position shows that we need a break from the league and focus on something different. Try a few different things with players and set up formations and build that again in our league campaign after this particular game [Nedbank Cup].
Win against Bucs will help boost our league run – Arendse
Coach believes they have chance to beat Pirates in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals tomorrow
Image: Lefty Shivambu
“But the match itself, I'm looking forward to it... every coach and player look forward to playing against Pirates. They are in good form and they've some inspiration and ambitions to mount a strong challenge to Mamelodi Sundowns, and they are certainly not doing badly on that front. We will have our work cut out.”
After beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in a league match last month, Arendse said they will refer to what they did right in that game to use it against the Buccaneers and hopefully win it. “We spoke about that before our training session this morning [yesterday], and we went straight back to the Chiefs game and asked what we did well there,” he said.
“What happened for us? What worked? And we started recreating moments on the training ground about that [Chiefs] particular game. And we walked off the training ground feeling very confident and happy about the outcome. I think we have a chance [against Pirates]. When you go to a game like this, you have to put the players in a confident mode.”
