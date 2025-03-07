Monyai has kept abreast of developments at the club. “With Royal being auctioned, our prayer is that they should find a buyer who will take care of the players’ contracts. At times, players don’t get to be part of the sale, but we hope the buyer accepts full responsibility to settle contracts or negotiate payouts for those who want to leave.”
He bemoaned the fact that Royal players have not seen any action this year, having last taken to the field on December 29. The PSL halted their programme in January. “The players’ job is to play, and not playing for so long affects their mental state and fitness,” said Monyai.
“Also, financially they miss out on bonuses, so that affects them negatively too. Their salaries have not been paid on time, and they haven’t known if they are coming or going. They are obviously worried about their careers and futures.”
SowetanLIVE
Safpu hopes new owners will pay players and settle contracts of departing stars
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
SA Football Players’ Union vice-president Tebogo Monyai says he hopes new Royal AM backers will settle all debts owed to the players when they take over some time this month.
The embattled club will be sold to the suitable bidder in the next week or so, subject to the PSL’s approval.
Royal have not taken to the field this year amid a Sars takeover due to the tax affairs of owner Shauwn Mkhize.
The club’s curator, Willem Venter, confirmed yesterday that bids to acquire the club will be open next Friday, with a decision expected by March 17.
Buyers will need R65m a month to run Royal AM
It’s official: Mamkhize's troubled club Royal AM up for sale
Da Gama not banking on Royal AM's predicament
