Nabi implores Chiefs to go far in Cup

07 March 2025 - 11:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during the Nedbank Cup quarter final Gauteng Press Conference at Nedbank Head Quarters on March 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is hell-bent on “reigniting the habit of winning trophies” at the club, eyeing to start that by winning the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs, who last lifted a cup when they were league champions in the 2014/15 season, face Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow night (6pm).

“We have to do everything to win the cup. We're Kaizer Chiefs...we're not only wanting it [the Nedbank Cup] because we want to go to CAF [Confederation Cup], no! We want it because we are a big club and we want to go back to winning trophies even if we don't go anywhere [referring to qualifying for the Confed Cup through winning the Nedbank Cup],'' Nabi told a press conference at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton yesterday. 

“We want to reignite that habit of winning trophies. Big teams like Kaizer Chiefs sometimes get into tough periods but they never die. It's just a matter of time before they wake up. We've a great possibility to go far in this tournament.''

Chiefs have already completed a league double over Stellies this season, beating them 2-1 and 1-0 home and away respectively. Even so, Nabi insisted that their past two results against the Cape Winelands side will count for nothing tomorrow. Nabi suggested he felt Stellies would want revenge.

“We're playing against a very big team that's still even in the CAF Confederation Cup this season. We believe that it's going to be a very tough game. We don't believe, for one second, that the last two positive results that we got against them are going to count in this one because even those games were very tight,'' Nabi stated.

“They are going to play for the fact that they've already lost to us two times to say that 'never the third time' and that will push their players to play a good game.”

Chiefs will welcome back instrumental midfielders Gaston Sirino and Thabo Cele from suspension, while key centre-back Rushwin Dortley is also expected to start after missing their last game, a 1-0 win over Magesi in the league midweek, due to a minor discomfort. 

Nedbank quarterfinal fixtures

Tomorrow: SuperSport v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (6pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (8pm)

Sunday: Durban v Gallants, Chatsworth (3pm).

