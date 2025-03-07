Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has hinted that Bloemfontein Celtic, affectionately known as Siwelele, is set to make a return to the Premier Soccer League after almost five years of absence.
Royal AM, which was formed after buying the status of cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021, was put up for sale to recoup a multimillion-rand debt owed by its owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize to the South African Revenue Service.
McKenzie said several buyers are interested in purchasing Royal AM but potential owners plan to bring the club back to the Free State to revive Bloemfontein Celtic, which has been competing in the ABC Motsepe League after selling its PSL status.
“There are several prospective buyers. The people bringing a team to the Free State have concluded another deal and are prevented from announcing it due to signing a non-disclosure agreement. Free State soccer is definitely returning. Siwelele is coming for sure,” he said on X.
Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
McKenzie has been a long-time supporter of bringing Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL. He previously expressed his commitment to the cause, saying: “I had such an emotional encounter with Botha, the No 1 Siwelele supporter. I gave him my absolute word that Siwelele is coming back.”
The bidding process for Royal AM will open on March 14, with the announcement of the winning bid scheduled for three days later.
