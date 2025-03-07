“We know well the strong points of Sekhukhune and we know how they can harm us. So, we need to control them and we have a strong intention regarding the outcome of the match.”
Cardoso banks on history to conquer Sekhukhune
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is banking on their previous success against Sekhukhune United to help them win when they meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 8pm.
Sundowns have enjoyed a good run against Babina Noko as they are yet to taste defeat in eight meetings against them, winning seven and drawing once across all competitions.
In their league match last month, Sundowns came out 4-2 winners at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Cardoso said they will have to look at what they did right to make sure they improve.
“We believe it is a different match not only because it is a different competition, but it is one game that will decide who will go to the semifinal of the competition. We played them a few days ago and we expect a similar match to the previous one,” Cardoso told the media during the press conference yesterday.
“Whatever the results from the previous match, they have nothing to do with how we feel the game will be played. We need to have a good attitude, know what we did well and what we need to take care of.
“We know well the strong points of Sekhukhune and we know how they can harm us. So, we need to control them and we have a strong intention regarding the outcome of the match.”
Cardoso has also called for better officiating after their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows on Wednesday, where he said the referees decided the fate of the match.
“I think it will be important that VAR [video assistant referee] be put on here in South Africa, it will help the referees when they make mistakes; they are human beings, and normally, it can happen. When there are too many mistakes in one match, then it is not comfortable,” he said.
“In a normal game, we should have won, and that has cost us two points that can be important in the championship fight. It can be important for the morale of the team.”
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema was sacked hours after representing the club at Thursday's press conference. He has been replaced by Paulos Masehe and Kaitano Tembo, who were his assistants.
