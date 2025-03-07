Soccer

Buyers will need R65m a month to run Royal AM

Expert predicts beleaguered club's debts will exceed the proposed sale price

By Michelle Banda - 07 March 2025 - 06:00
Royal AM players warm up before a game. This was before their matches were suspended by the PSL
Image: Lefty Shivambu

New Royal AM owners will need deep pockets in the first few months as they start off with a multimillion debt book, leading to the likelihood of needing up to R65m to run the club in their first month in charge.

This is according to a financial expert.

Bids to take over the KwaZulu-Natal-based club will open next Friday, with potential buyers invited to pay a deposit of R1m. The winning bidder will then be informed by March 17.

According to the draft sale agreement, the purchasers will have to inherit all of Royal’s debt, and this is where Nqobile Ndlovu, of Cash and Sport, feels the purchase price could go south for the investors due to the club’s recent travails.

“There has been speculation that the club would be sold for R15m. However, the true reflection of Royal AM’s worth could be R30m, given that they owe former player Samir Nurkovic R15m,” Ndlovu told Sowetan.

“They could also be owing salaries and costs associated with running a football club, like travel, accommodation and other personnel, making the amount balloon by a further R45m to R50m. I would say in the first month alone, the buyers would need at least R65m to run the club.”

