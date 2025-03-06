Over the years, Kaizer Chiefs used to have a crème de la crème of left-backs, hence their recent struggle to find a consistent player for this position in the last decade is noteworthy.
Rudolf Seale, Bradley Carnell, David Obua, Onismor Bhasera and Tsepo Masilela are some of the best left-backs who've donned the famous gold and black jersey.
Frankly, Masilela, who left Chiefs in July 2018, was the last left-back who knuckled down at Naturena. Sifiso Hlanti was a talented left-back, but his sell-by date had already long passed when he joined Chiefs from Moroka Swallows in July 2021.
After their 1-0 win over relegation-fighting Magesi at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, where natural centre-back Edmilson Dove started at left-back for a second game running, Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi bemoaned their lack of a quality specialist left-back, also suggested that weakened their attack, although he lauded the Mozambican for stabilising the defence.
“Big clubs like our club need to have big players. Sometimes we're dominating teams but because of the profile of the players we have, for example, we have a player such as Dove playing at left-back, the qualities that he brings are different from someone who could go forward and deliver crosses, and that's why we need to adjust the team,'' said Nabi.
Wanted: a quality left-back suitable for Kaizer Chiefs
Nabi lauds Dove but warns ‘big clubs need big players’
“Defensively, Dove gives you stability, but sometimes you don't ask everything from a player ... you need to play him to his strengths.”
Bradley Cross started the season as Chiefs' first-choice left-back after joining from Golden Arrows. Gross would later prove to be a liability, committing a series of errors that led to goals, especially in both league games Chiefs lost to SuperSport 1-0 and 4-1 away and home respectively.
Cross' remarkable ineptitude forced Nabi to resort to using natural centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe at left-back, and the Botswana skipper showed glimpses of brilliance playing in that position until Amakhosi sold him to Libyan side Al-Ittihad three weeks ago.
Ditlhokwe's sale, amid Cross' loss of form, left Chiefs with no option but to register Dove, who initially found himself in limbo after the club exhausted their foreign quota, after he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon before the season started.
Chiefs have also tried Happy Mashiane but the club's development graduate couldn't really impress until he suffered an ankle injury he is nursing. Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman are some of Chiefs' left-back who prove to be flops in recent seasons.
Bongani Sam is another left-back Chiefs have but he's mysteriously out of the picture, having never made match-day squad this term.
