SowetanLIVE
My relationship with Mato Madlala made it easy for me to rejoin Arrows – Mngqithi
Image: Darren Stewart
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi says it was easy to rejoin the club because of his relationship with chairlady Mato Madlala, which goes beyond football.
Mngqithi rejoined Arrows on his third stint on Monday after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns in December and started with a 1-1 draw against his former team in the Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.
Before joining Arrows, it was believed there was interest for Mngqithi from Rwandan giants APR, but he decided to remain in the country, joining Abafana Bes'thende.
“The difference between maybe where I come from and where I am now is that sis Mato understands me more than probably anyone else,” Mngqithi explained to the media after the match.
“Our relationship is beyond the boss and the coach. We are brothers; even when I was at Sundowns, I was helping where I could help. So, the relationship is not about where we want to go. It is about making this team better and she knows she can sleep comfortably wherever she is because she knows I cannot sleep on duty.
“I enjoy my job and she knows there is nothing to doubt when I'm there because I'm going to give my best and that will be enough.”
After ending Sundowns' five matches impressive run where he held them to a 1-1 draw, Mngqithi said he was helped by that he knows the players having worked with them before.
Keenan Phillips had given Arrows a lead in the first half before Lucas Ribeiro Costa equalised from the spot kick before the interval to share the spoils.
“I was the one preparing when we play against Arrows [to make sure] we are in a better space in terms of organisation because I know most of these kids,” he said.
“But I was impressed by the attitude and mentality from the first training session. I only had two sessions and the first one was mainly for the players that never played.
“Then the second session was yesterday [Tuesday], where after a lot of talks in terms of organisation and showing them videos of what to expect, they adapted quickly to a new system.
“They have not been playing a 4-3-3 formation and I was so impressed to see them adapt so quickly and try to stamp their authority in moments where I thought Sundowns were struggling with midfield overload.”
