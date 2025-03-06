As the club is being sold as a “going concern”, this means whoever buys it will inherit all the club's debts such as the R15m they owe their former player Samir Nurković, which triggered the Fifa transfer ban they're enduring.
Royal haven't played a match since losing to TS Galaxy on December 29 as the league decided to indefinitely suspend their fixture programme after they were put under Sars' curatorship.
It remains to be seen how the league will reschedule Thwihli Thwahla's games when the new owners take over as the fixture programme is already crazy for all the other 15 Premiership sides.
By the time PSL decided to suspend their games, Royal had played only 11 games in the league. Attempts to reach PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala and Royal's general manager Richard Makhoba for comment proved futile as they both didn't answer their phones on Thursday morning.
Offers must be submitted by email to pg@bidderschoice.co.za. A refundable R1m must also be paid into the trust account of the curator's legal representatives.
It’s official: Mamkhize's troubled club Royal AM up for sale
Interested parties can now bid to buy troubled Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Royal AM.
This is after SA Revenue Service (Sars) curator put up a public notice, auctioning off the club in a bid to recoup the R40m that Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize owes the nation's tax collecting authority. The bidding process will be open from 8am to 1pm on March 14 with the announcement of the winning bid scheduled for three days later at 5pm.
“The curator bonis of Royal AM Football Club (Pty) Ltd hereby invites all/any interested parties to submit offers for the purchase of the Football Club known as Royal AM as a going concern. The owner of Royal AM FC is Royal AM Football Club (Pty) Ltd,'' read the curator's public notice in part.
