Nedbank fixtures
Saturday: SuperSport v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (6pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
Sunday: Durban v Gallants, Chatsworth (3pm).
Durban City bank on their form to knock Marumo Gallants out
The Team of Choice are in the quarterfinal of the knockout competition, while they are also leading in the SA's football second-tier log table.
Image: Darren Stewart
Durban City coach Simo Dladla feels their impressive run in the Nedbank Cup and the Motsepe Foundation Championship is mainly because of their squad depth, and he is banking on that for the remaining matches.
The Team of Choice are in the quarterfinal of the knockout competition, while they are also leading in the SA's second-tier log table.
As they shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup, where they will host Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (3pm), Dladla said the competition had allowed other players to showcase their talent, which bodes well for them in the league.
“It's easy [to play in both competitions] because we have a big squad. We brought in new players during the January transfer window, and they are waiting for a chance to play. This Nedbank Cup has given them that opportunity to play,” Dladla told the media during their open-day in Durban on Wednesday.
After Gallants beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in a league match on Saturday, in what was new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's first match before losing to Stellenbosch on Tuesday, Dladla has identified the changes they have made.
Marumo, Magesi not going down without a fight
