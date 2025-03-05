Soccer

SuperSport United can still make thetop eight —Ndlovu

Siphesihle Ndlovu of SuperSport United.

05 March 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Image: Philip Maeta

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has admitted that their position in the Betway Premiership is concerning.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori's struggles this season are well-documented as they sit in 12th place with 20 points from 19 matches and are not far from relegation zone.

With 11 games to go before the end of the campaign, they are in danger of finishing outside the top eight.

“We still have a chance, we just need to win our games and the rest will take care of itself,” Ndlovu told Sowetan on Tuesday. “That is my belief and it is the club's belief that at least we have to get into the top eight.

“But if we can focus on ourselves, we can still make it into the top eight, and that's the best we can do for the club this season because we cannot afford to be fighting for relegation towards the end of the season.”

Their struggles are also due to their failure to score goals after netting only 11 in 19 matches, and it is an area Ndlovu, 28, said they have to work hard on.

The most important game is the next one, so this one is our next important league match... a win and a point will give us something because our situation at the moment is not pleasing.
After scoring four goals against Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago, they failed to build on that as they went on to lose 0-1 to Magesi in their last match this past weekend.

“Goal-scoring says a lot about us this season because we are not fluid and can't get goals."

Matsatsantsa a Pitori will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

“It will be a difficult game looking at how they are playing. They have won two games in a row and we lost against them in Durban in the first round [2-1].

“The most important game is the next one, so this one is our next important league match... a win and a point will give us something because our situation at the moment is not pleasing.”

SuperSport will be without coach Gavin Hunt on the bench after he got a red card against Magesi.

SowetanLIVE

