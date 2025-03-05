“We're not playing the way we'd want to play but I am here and I am comfortable, having spent just over 18 months. I am looking forward to a longer term but it's football, at the end of the day I can't control other things.''
September wary of ‘wounded’ Pirates
September aiming for 35 points, reckoning that would suffice to secure EC team a top-eight slot.
Image: Gerhard Duraan
Chippa United coach Thabo September has described Orlando Pirates as a “wounded lion” after they were stunned 2-0 by relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants on Saturday, expecting the Soweto giants to be dangerous when they meet in the league at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The Buccaneers will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Sipho Chaine as he'll be serving a one-game suspension after accumulating his fourth yellow card against Marumo. Melusi Buthelezi is expected to start in goal for Pirates.
Image: Darren Stewart
“A wounded lion is very dangerous but we will try to play football, play to win. We are looking forward to the match at home. We want to entertain supporters, that's important when you're playing at home,'' September said.
Having won just six of the 18 league fixtures they've played this season, with eight defeats and four draws, September feels they weren't doing well, lamenting the reality that they haven't yet strung two successive victories this term.
Even so, the Chippa coach sounded confident he'll continue to keep his job even with club boss Siviwe Mpengesi known for being trigger-happy. “We are not doing so well, I think. Yes we do get wins now and then [but] we haven't managed to win at least two games in a row and that shows we're having a bad season,'' September said.
“We're not playing the way we'd want to play but I am here and I am comfortable, having spent just over 18 months. I am looking forward to a longer term but it's football, at the end of the day I can't control other things.''
He added that they were aiming for 35 points, reckoning that would suffice to secure them a top-eight slot. “We're targeting about 35 points. Looking at how tight the log is now, if we get 35 points I think we will definitely be in the top-eight,'' the Chippa coach said.
Fixtures
Today: CPT City v Galaxy, Athlone; Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini; Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay.
