Soccer

September wary of ‘wounded’ Pirates

September aiming for 35 points, reckoning that would suffice to secure EC team a top-eight slot.

05 March 2025 - 12:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Melusi Buthelezi (GK) of Orlando Pirates gets a hand to another close call during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Melusi Buthelezi (GK) of Orlando Pirates gets a hand to another close call during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gerhard Duraan

Chippa United coach Thabo September has described Orlando Pirates as a “wounded lion” after they were stunned 2-0 by relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants on Saturday, expecting the Soweto giants to be dangerous when they meet in the league at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The Buccaneers will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Sipho Chaine as he'll be serving a one-game suspension after accumulating his fourth yellow card against Marumo. Melusi Buthelezi is expected to start in goal for Pirates.

Thabo September, head coach of Chippa United
Thabo September, head coach of Chippa United
Image: Darren Stewart

“A wounded lion is very dangerous but we will try to play football, play to win. We are looking forward to the match at home. We want to entertain supporters, that's important when you're playing at home,'' September said.

Having won just six of the 18 league fixtures they've played this season, with eight defeats and four draws, September feels they weren't doing well, lamenting the reality that they haven't yet strung two successive victories this term.

Even so, the Chippa coach sounded confident he'll continue to keep his job even with club boss Siviwe Mpengesi known for being trigger-happy. “We are not doing so well, I think. Yes we do get wins now and then [but] we haven't managed to win at least two games in a row and that shows we're having a bad season,'' September said.

We are not doing so well, I think. Yes we do get wins now and then [but] we haven't managed to win at least two games in a row and that shows we're having a bad season
Chippa United coach Thabo September

“We're not playing the way we'd want to play but I am here and I am comfortable, having spent just over 18 months. I am looking forward to a longer term but it's football, at the end of the day I can't control other things.''

He added that they were aiming for 35 points, reckoning that would suffice to secure them a top-eight slot. “We're targeting about 35 points. Looking at how tight the log is now, if we get 35 points I think we will definitely be in the top-eight,'' the Chippa coach said.

Fixtures 

Today: CPT City v Galaxy, Athlone; Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini; Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay.

SowetanLIVE

Cardoso named Coach of the Month

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa walked away with the Betway Premiership awards for February.
Sport
2 hours ago

We are trying to bring out the best in Mmodi – Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes his winger Pule Mmodi would be a Bafana Bafana starter if he improves his finishing, revealing they were ...
Sport
4 hours ago

SuperSport United can still make the top eight —Ndlovu

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has admitted that their position in the Betway Premiership is concerning.
Sport
7 hours ago

Bucs vs Downs to test new system

Last week, SMSA announced Open Tickets as the new ticket partner for Pirates and Chiefs home fixtures at Orlando and FNB stadiums.
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is