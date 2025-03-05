Soccer

Mngqithi sharpens Arrows against Downs

Coach has a chance to prove he can be successful elsewhere. starting with a victory against his former side.

05 March 2025 - 12:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

New Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi would want to mark his return to the club by claiming a scalp of his former team Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

After he was shown the exit door at Sundowns in December, the timing to start his job against Masandawana is perfect, and he'll want to hit the ground running with a victory.

Coming up against his former team in his first match could also be an emotional reunion for Mngqithi, 53, as he will want to prove a point to a team he stayed with for 11 years.

Having taken over at a time when Abafana Bes'thende are struggling, Mngqithi's first task is to revive the team and return them back to winning ways. Arrows have shown flashes of potential under co-coaches Musa Bilankulu and Kagisho Dikgacoi but lacked the consistency to climb up the table.

Sundowns on the other hand, will have a chance to maintain their lead at the top of the table. The Brazilians are on a run of four successive victories in the league.

They lead second-place Orlando Pirates, who are also in action tonight against Chippa United, by 18 points. In two matches they met this season in the league and Carling Knockout, Masandawana thumped Arrows 4-0 and 5-0 while Mngqithi was still their coach.

Sundowns' recent form is impressive and they come into this fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday after Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match.

Since taking over from Mngqithi in December, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has instilled a winning mentality within the squad. And, given their recent form, they are expected to win tonight and maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Sundowns will welcome Denis Onyango back from suspension, while Ronwen Williams could also return to the starting line-up after missing their last two matches against Chiefs and Sekhukhune United due to injury.

