Ribeiro, who has been exceptional this season, was named the Player of the Month for the second time this campaign. He won the first one in September/October last year. He was involved in eight goals for Masandawana, finding the back of the net five times and providing three assists.
The Brazilian international beat Sekhukhune United player Keletso Makgalwa and his teammate Iqraam Rayners.
Ribeiro, 26, also walked away with the Goal of the Month after his solo run in Sundowns' 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates last month. His goal emerged victorious over Tshegofatso Nyama's clinical free kick against Golden Arrows in Cape Town as well as Shaun Mogaila's wonder striker against Chippa United.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso named Coach of the Month
Costa bags his second Player of the Month award this season
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa walked away with the Betway Premiership awards for February.
Cardoso had a great start at Sundowns and continued with that when he guided them to six wins in seven fixtures, collecting 18 points out of 21 and was named Coach of the Month.
Cardoso beat strong competition from AmaZulu then co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as well as Ronnie Gabriel of Richards Bay, who enjoyed a good run last month.
SowetanLIVE
