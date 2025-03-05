Soccer

Cardoso named Coach of the Month

Costa bags his second Player of the Month award this season

By SPORT REPORTER - 05 March 2025 - 11:25
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa walked away with the Betway Premiership awards for February.

Cardoso had a great start at Sundowns and continued with that when he guided them to six wins in seven fixtures, collecting 18 points out of 21 and was named Coach of the Month.

Cardoso beat strong competition from AmaZulu then co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as well as Ronnie Gabriel of Richards Bay, who enjoyed a good run last month.

Ribeiro, who has been exceptional this season, was named the Player of the Month for the second time this campaign. He won the first one in September/October last year. He was involved in eight goals for Masandawana, finding the back of the net five times and providing three assists.

The Brazilian international beat Sekhukhune United player Keletso Makgalwa and his teammate Iqraam Rayners.

Ribeiro, 26, also walked away with the Goal of the Month after his solo run in Sundowns' 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates last month. His goal emerged victorious over Tshegofatso Nyama's clinical free kick against Golden Arrows in Cape Town as well as Shaun Mogaila's wonder striker against Chippa United.

SowetanLIVE

Bucs vs Downs to test new system

Last week, SMSA announced Open Tickets as the new ticket partner for Pirates and Chiefs home fixtures at Orlando and FNB stadiums.
Sport
7 hours ago

We are trying to bring out the best in Mmodi – Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes his winger Pule Mmodi would be a Bafana Bafana starter if he improves his finishing, revealing they were ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Injury-hit Amakhosi limp into Magesi tie

Kaizer Chiefs are faced with a predicament of player availability as Magesi visit  for a league fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is