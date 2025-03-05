Last week, SMSA announced Open Tickets as the new ticket partner for Pirates and Chiefs home fixtures at Orlando and FNB stadiums.
Bucs vs Downs to test new system
Stadium boss warns new firm could experience trouble in bid to erode fake tickets
Bertie Grobbelaar of Stadium Management SA (SMSA) is confident their new ticket partner, Open Tickets, would be in a better position to minimise the growing phenomenon of counterfeit tickets when Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16, albeit admitting there may be teething problems.
For the first time in recent times, Pirates decided to move their fixture against Sundowns from Orlando to FNB Stadium, anticipating the showdown had outgrown their traditional backyard. Both Orlando and FNB Stadiums are under SMSA.
"Orlando was available but the club [Pirates] contacted us to see whether FNB was also available and it was, so they moved the game in anticipation of a bigger spectacle,'' Grobbelaar told Sowetan on Tuesday.
"Tonight's [yesterday] fixture involving Chiefs and Magesi [at FNB] will be the first game with Open Tickets as our ticket partner and there'll be other games before the one of Pirates versus Sundowns, so by March 16 they [Open Tickets] would have accumulated a little bit of experience.
"I am very positive that everything will run smoothly on March 16, but is everything 100% [right] now? Well, I don't think so. We hope that it can't be worse than the last Soweto derby (on February 1).
"We need to manage it from our operational perspective and from a ticket distribution perspective. Yes, we're going to have teething problems but we can't have another derby with fake tickets."
