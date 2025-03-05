Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauded his side's efforts after their 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday to return to winning ways.
Devine Titus scored the only goal of the match in the second half to help Stellies collect three points after drawing their previous match against Polokwane City.
The victory came at the right time for the Cape Winelands side, ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, going there with a winning momentum.
“We are delighted with getting maximum points, a difficult place to go against a good team that has been playing well,” Barker told the club media department.
“The players showed a great deal of commitment; a lot of effort was put into the game. I just thought we showed a lot of professionalism in getting the job done. The first half was a tight affair with both teams having chances to score and wanting to go to halftime with a lead.
Barker happy to get maximum points as Stellies shift focus to cup
“But fortunately, we were able to come out in the second half, get the goal, and see the game through. Well done to the players for their efforts.”
Stellies will head into the match in strong form as they are now unbeaten in their last five league games. The last time they lost was on February 7 when they lost to Chiefs in the league.
Barker will hope his side will build on this victory against Amakhosi as they look to end the two defeats they suffered against them in the league this season.
After beating Orlando Pirates 2-0 at home at the weekend, Gallants will be disappointed that they could not repeat the same against Stellies as they went on to lose.
They will look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Durban City in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.
