Soccer

Zwane wary of wounded SuperSport

04 March 2025 - 14:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC
Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane is concerned about facing a wounded SuperSport United, who will be eager to redeem themselves after their 1-0 defeat to Magesi in the Betway Premiership match at the weekend.

Usuthu will travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm after they recorded a 2-0 victory over struggling Cape Town City at home on Sunday.

“It is going to be a difficult one because, for the past few weeks, we have been playing against teams that have just lost,” Zwane told the media.

“They want to redeem themselves. We are playing away to SuperSport; they just lost to Magesi away and now they are playing at home. They fancy their chances to say there is no way we can allow AmaZulu to beat us home and away.

It is going to be a difficult one because, for the past few weeks, we have been playing against teams that have just lost
Zwane told the media

“But we also fancy our chances because football is a game of results and we need to show character. These are the games where we have to go all out and give our best, it is not going to be easy because they just lost to Magesi.

“We have to look at how they lost to Magesi, maybe they missed chances... we don't know. We have to be alert and disciplined. We have gained momentum and we have to keep that and maintain our fifth place.” 

Usuthu will be without Richard Ofori and Riaan Hanamub due to suspension. Zwane was pleased with the character they showed against the Citizens and wants to build on that against Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

“It's difficult for everyone, there are no easy games. As much as we won 2-0, it could have been a different ball game altogether in terms of the results had we not defended well and had we not taken the few chances we created,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

Mngqithi sharpens Arrows against Downs

New Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi would want to mark his return to the club by claiming a scalp of his former team Mamelodi Sundowns when they ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Barker happy to get maximum points as Stellies shift focus to cup

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker lauded his side's efforts after their 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match at Dr Petrus ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Cardoso named Coach of the Month

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa walked away with the Betway Premiership awards for February.
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is