Zwane wary of wounded SuperSport
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane is concerned about facing a wounded SuperSport United, who will be eager to redeem themselves after their 1-0 defeat to Magesi in the Betway Premiership match at the weekend.
Usuthu will travel to Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm after they recorded a 2-0 victory over struggling Cape Town City at home on Sunday.
“It is going to be a difficult one because, for the past few weeks, we have been playing against teams that have just lost,” Zwane told the media.
“They want to redeem themselves. We are playing away to SuperSport; they just lost to Magesi away and now they are playing at home. They fancy their chances to say there is no way we can allow AmaZulu to beat us home and away.
“But we also fancy our chances because football is a game of results and we need to show character. These are the games where we have to go all out and give our best, it is not going to be easy because they just lost to Magesi.
“We have to look at how they lost to Magesi, maybe they missed chances... we don't know. We have to be alert and disciplined. We have gained momentum and we have to keep that and maintain our fifth place.”
Usuthu will be without Richard Ofori and Riaan Hanamub due to suspension. Zwane was pleased with the character they showed against the Citizens and wants to build on that against Matsatsantsa a Pitori.
“It's difficult for everyone, there are no easy games. As much as we won 2-0, it could have been a different ball game altogether in terms of the results had we not defended well and had we not taken the few chances we created,” he said.
