Soccer

Seema not fazed by dismissal rumours at united

Coach shifts focus to clash against Bay while Downs loom

04 March 2025 - 11:45
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Siyabonga Nzama of Milford FC and Ellis Rammala of Sekhukhune United FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Siyabonga Nzama of Milford FC and Ellis Rammala of Sekhukhune United FC during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has made it clear that the rumours the club bosses were contemplating replacing him with Eric Tinkler do not disturb him.

Despite somewhat punching above their weight this season, as they are currently third on the Betway Premiership and also in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, speculation has been rife lately that Seema was living on borrowed time. It is predicted that the club is set to appoint Tinkler to replace the Lesotho national.

“I think anyone that's disturbed won't be getting this kind of results, so they [the rumours] don't disturb me at all because I am still here. We have tried a lot to block external factors,'' Seema said after beating second-tier's Milford 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Princess Magogo Stadium over the weekend.

“The players are happy and the management is also happy.”

Babina Noko will face Sundowns in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm). Before that, Sekhukhune take on Richards Bay in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Seema wary of Milford's threat in cup

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has acknowledged the threat Milford will pose when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Princess ...
Sport
4 days ago

“We're playing Richards Bay on Wednesday and we're looking forward to that game. We're taking it one game at a time because we are professional. I really don't look beyond Richards Bay for now...we want to make sure that we focus on the job at hand,'' Seema insisted.

Skipper Linda “Figo” Mntambo netted a brace against Milford and Seema couldn't stop raving about the versatility and commitment of his captain, who despite being a midfielder by nature, played as a No.9 on the day. It was only Figo's seventh start in 19 appearances across all tournaments this season.

“We are very blessed to have a versatile player like him [Mntambo], a leader like him. He always steps up to the plate whenever called upon. He had been coming on as a sub and still scoring goals...today [on Sunday] he started the game and continued to score. He never sulks or gets angry if he's not starting,'' Seema said.

Nedbank quarterfinals fixtures

Saturday: SuperSport v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (6pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (8pm)

Sunday: Durban v Marumo, Chatsworth (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

We are being supportive – Seema explains why he fielded Mogaila

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has explained the reasons behind playing Shaun Mogaila during their 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the Betway ...
Sport
1 week ago

Milford likely to face Sekhukhune as Royal woes deepen

It looks likely more than ever that Milford will get a walkover in their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against beleaguered Royal AM, Sekhukhune ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Seema eyes maiden cup for himself, and team

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema is hell-bent on winning the Nedbank Cup to make it his first top-flight trophy as a coach and the club's ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is