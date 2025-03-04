“We're playing Richards Bay on Wednesday and we're looking forward to that game. We're taking it one game at a time because we are professional. I really don't look beyond Richards Bay for now...we want to make sure that we focus on the job at hand,'' Seema insisted.
Skipper Linda “Figo” Mntambo netted a brace against Milford and Seema couldn't stop raving about the versatility and commitment of his captain, who despite being a midfielder by nature, played as a No.9 on the day. It was only Figo's seventh start in 19 appearances across all tournaments this season.
“We are very blessed to have a versatile player like him [Mntambo], a leader like him. He always steps up to the plate whenever called upon. He had been coming on as a sub and still scoring goals...today [on Sunday] he started the game and continued to score. He never sulks or gets angry if he's not starting,'' Seema said.
Nedbank quarterfinals fixtures
Saturday: SuperSport v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (6pm); Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Durban v Marumo, Chatsworth (3pm).
Seema not fazed by dismissal rumours at united
Coach shifts focus to clash against Bay while Downs loom
Image: Darren Stewart
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has made it clear that the rumours the club bosses were contemplating replacing him with Eric Tinkler do not disturb him.
Despite somewhat punching above their weight this season, as they are currently third on the Betway Premiership and also in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, speculation has been rife lately that Seema was living on borrowed time. It is predicted that the club is set to appoint Tinkler to replace the Lesotho national.
“I think anyone that's disturbed won't be getting this kind of results, so they [the rumours] don't disturb me at all because I am still here. We have tried a lot to block external factors,'' Seema said after beating second-tier's Milford 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Princess Magogo Stadium over the weekend.
“The players are happy and the management is also happy.”
Babina Noko will face Sundowns in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm). Before that, Sekhukhune take on Richards Bay in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
