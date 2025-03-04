“Yes, we're 13 points behind Durban, but we're breathing down the neck of second and third [placed] teams, so three games we can be up there. We must take destiny into our own hands and not wait for other people to do it for us,'' the Leopards coach said.
Marques aims to take Leopards to playoffs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Black Leopards coach Zeca Marques is embracing the tough task of trying to take Lidoda Duvha back to the Premiership, aiming to at least earn promotion via playoffs.
“It's challenging coming in the last three months [after replacing Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu early last month] ... it challenges me to think differently, to come up with solutions, and that's what I am here for and I am enjoying the challenge. The aim is to try to at least take the team to the playoffs and from there to the Premiership,'' Marques told Sowetan yesterday.
“We have to be positive and believe that we can do it. The last result wasn't fair to us ... we were winning 2-0 [and ended up drawing 2-all at home to JDR Stars over the weekend] and we had a lot of chances to score, but we were just unfortunate.”
With 10 games to go, Leopards are 13 points behind leaders Durban City. The former Moroka Swallows coach sees a huge potential in Leopards, who have found it difficult to return to the top-flight since they were relegated in the 2020/21 season, asserting on a good day they can beat anyone in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
“Yes, we're 13 points behind Durban, but we're breathing down the neck of second and third [placed] teams, so three games we can be up there. We must take destiny into our own hands and not wait for other people to do it for us,'' the Leopards coach said.
“We know there's potential and on a good day, we can score at least four goals and we can beat anyone in this league. It's that time of the year where people are fighting for survival and others are fighting for playoffs, so it's challenging for everyone.”
Meanwhile, yesterday, relegation-threatened Cape Town Spurs announced the appointment of Benson Mhlongo as their new assistant coach, replacing Vasili Manousakis, who joined Benni McCarthy as his deputy at the Kenya national team.
Results
Leopards 2-2 JDR; Leruma 0-0 Baroka; AmaTuks 2-3 Kruger; Lions 1-2 Durban; Orbit 0-0 Venda; Spurs 2-1 Highbury; Casric 0-1 Upington.
