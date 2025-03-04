Soccer

Injury-hit Amakhosi limp into Magesi tie

Limping Chiefs must soldier on without Cele, Sirino, Morris

04 March 2025 - 06:40
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs and Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Sundowns during their match at Lucas Moripe on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs are faced with a predicament of player availability as Magesi visit  for a league fixture at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

Amakhosi will have to soldier on without new midfielder Thabo Cele, who's  arguably been their best player in recent games barely a month after joining the club. Cele accumulated his fourth yellow card when Chiefs lost to Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend, triggering a one-match suspension.

Talismanic playmaker Gaston Sirino is also still suspended as he was sent off in their defeat at home to SuperSport United a fortnight ago.

Against Sundowns, striker Tashreeq Morris was stretchered off with what looked like a muscle strain in the 26th minute, casting doubt on his availability tonight. Ashley du Preez, who replaced Morris against Downs, would also be withdrawn due to an injury in the 87th minute, meaning he's also doubtful to feature against Magesi.

With Cele suspended and  Sibongiseni Mthethwa still injured, Njabulo Blom is expected to partner with skipper Yusuf Maart in the Chiefs engine room tonight. Blom played with Maart in the middle of the park for the last 11 minutes against Downs after coach Nasreddine Nabi took Cele out, fearing he'd pick up a second yellow.

It's going to be a very tough game, there is no doubt about that. Chiefs are a quality side...you don't know who they are going to play on the day [because] they've got so many players, quality players.
Magesi coach Owen da Gama

Ranga Chivaviro is odds-on to spearhead the Amakhosi attack, should Morris and Du Preez fail fitness tests. Meanwhile, Magesi coach Owen da Gama has hailed Chiefs as a "quality" side, saying their depth makes it hard to know who'll play on the day.

"It's going to be a very tough game, there is no doubt about that. Chiefs are a quality side...you don't know who they are going to play on the day [because] they've got so many players, quality players. We are going to go there and give a good account of ourselves,'' Da Gama said.

Fixtures 

Today: Chiefs v Magesi, FNB; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Dr Petrus Molemela

Tomorrow: CPT City v Galaxy, Athlone; Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini; Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay.

