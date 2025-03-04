Soccer

Ertugral blames away losses for City's poor run

Citizens aim to end seven-game winless run in Galaxy tie

04 March 2025 - 12:20
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Muhsin Ertugral, Coach of Ajax Cape Town during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Ajax Cape Town training session and press conference at Ikamva, Cape Town
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City interim coach Muhsin Ertugral has conceded their struggles in the Betway Premiership is because of their failure to win away matches.

In 11 games on the road this campaign, the Citizens have only managed to register a single victory, losing nine and drawing once.

They suffered back-to-back defeats to Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu on the road in their last two matches and are currently 10th on the log table.

The Citizens have also not won in seven matches across all competitions and the last time they registered a victory was in January 17 when they beat Richards Bay 2-1 at home.

“When we play against big teams we are very dangerous and we should have won the game against Pirates last week, and we want to have a playing momentum against the equal teams,” Ertugral told the media following their 0-2 defeat to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

“I came in now at the wrong time, in the year 2024, a full calendar year, this team only had seven victories. Most people have forgotten about it, which means there is a problem in away games.

“And coming in now from January and working very hard, the away games record is still a problem. There is also a physiological aspect, but we also have certain demands on us and the players. Performance at home is very good but something I have to improve is the away form.”

The Citizens will look to end their poor run when they host TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm. Ertugral also confirmed that the club will appoint a new coach next month in a bid to turn the fortunes around.

“I think we have already opted for the coach and he sees the team,” he said. “The main objective is that the coach needs his time. He also has his vision, I can say whatever I want to say but my room is already different.” 

