Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a strong 37-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin later this month.
Bafana will host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21 before travelling to Benin. After four rounds of fixtures, SA is currently second in Group C with seven points and Benin third with the same amount of points. Rwanda, also with seven points, leads the group on goal difference.
Lesotho is not far off with five points, while Nigeria and Zimbabwe are at the bottom with three and two points.
The final tournament for the Fifa 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted in Canada, Mexico and the US.
Broos also called new faces in TS Galaxy defensive pairing of Khulumani Ndamane and Samukelo Kabini. The Belgian mentor is expected to announced the final squad next week Thursday.
Bafana preliminary squad:
Ronwen Williams Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine, Sydney Mobbie, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Deano van Rooyen, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke le Roux, Siphesihle Mkhize, Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Ashely Cupido, Thapelo Morena, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau and Mihlali Mayambela.
Broos announces 37-man Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers
SA meets Lesotho and Benin this month
Image: Richard Huggard
