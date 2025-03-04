Soccer

Broos announces 37-man Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

SA meets Lesotho and Benin this month

By SPORT REPORTER - 04 March 2025 - 14:54
Hugo Broos, Head Coach
Hugo Broos, Head Coach
Image: Richard Huggard

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a strong 37-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin later this month. 

Bafana will host Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21 before travelling to Benin. After four rounds of fixtures, SA is currently second in Group C with seven points and Benin third with the same amount of points. Rwanda, also with seven points, leads the group on goal difference.

Lesotho is not far off with five points, while Nigeria and Zimbabwe are at the bottom with three and two points.

The final tournament for the Fifa 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Broos also called new faces in TS Galaxy defensive pairing of Khulumani Ndamane and Samukelo Kabini. The Belgian mentor is expected to announced the final squad next week Thursday.

Bafana preliminary squad: 

Ronwen Williams Ricardo Goss, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine, Sydney Mobbie, Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Deano van Rooyen, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke le Roux, Siphesihle Mkhize, Evidence Makgopa, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Ashely Cupido, Thapelo Morena, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau and Mihlali Mayambela.  

SowetanLIVE

OPINION | SA should prioritise skills development and tackle youth unemployment crisis with practical steps

Last week statistician-general Risenga Maluleke of Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey figures for quarter four of 2024.
Opinion
8 hours ago

Broos happy with Afcon draw, sees Egypt as a threat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is satisfied with the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 draw as he feels they stand a good chance of going to the ...
Sport
1 month ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Bafana Bafana set to shine in Afcon

It is safe to say the days when Bafana Bafana were the laughing stock of our country are officially past us.
Opinion
3 months ago

Rushwin Dortley happy to play in front of home crowd

Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Rushwin Dortley relishes the prospect of playing for Bafana Bafana in front of his family in his hometown, suggesting it ...
Sport
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is