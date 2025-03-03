The winner of this two-legged round will progress to the second round of the qualifiers to be played in May.
“I think the good summary of the week will be more important than the game itself because when you assemble the team, they come into camp and the last player that reported for camp played 90 minutes while he only came yesterday [Saturday],” Ntseki told the media after the match.
“So, I think we had a good week and the selected players showed quality at training and they did help us when we were doing player profiles. Some of them, we didn't know that much because they are not playing regularly in their teams.
“Some of them are without teams. I think what was penned out today for us was a team playing within the structure.”
But Ntseki believes they can win in Egypt.
“The boys did well in terms of performance. But the results are not pleasing, knowing well that we still have to travel to Egypt. We saw how they conducted themselves after scoring, playing for time,” he said.
“But I have played too many games against Egypt in the junior teams and also in the senior teams. So, I think what is important for us going to Egypt is more of a psychological preparation because this game was more of a practice match for us getting a better tactical understanding of the individuals in the team.”
Ntseki was roped in late to take charge of Bafana Bafana's developmental combination and they will have their work cut out in the second game on Sunday to get a positive result.
SowetanLIVE
Ntseki optimistic Bafana will win Chan qualifier in Cairo
Image: Charle Lombard
After their 1-1 draw with Egypt in the African Nations Championship (Chan) first-round qualifier at Free State Stadium on Sunday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is optimistic they will get a positive result in the second leg in Cairo at the weekend.
Ntseki was satisfied with the performance of his players but not the results after Jamie Webber netted late to secure the equaliser after Mohamed Hassan Hashem gave Egypt a lead in the second half.
The winner of this two-legged round will progress to the second round of the qualifiers to be played in May.
“I think the good summary of the week will be more important than the game itself because when you assemble the team, they come into camp and the last player that reported for camp played 90 minutes while he only came yesterday [Saturday],” Ntseki told the media after the match.
“So, I think we had a good week and the selected players showed quality at training and they did help us when we were doing player profiles. Some of them, we didn't know that much because they are not playing regularly in their teams.
“Some of them are without teams. I think what was penned out today for us was a team playing within the structure.”
But Ntseki believes they can win in Egypt.
“The boys did well in terms of performance. But the results are not pleasing, knowing well that we still have to travel to Egypt. We saw how they conducted themselves after scoring, playing for time,” he said.
“But I have played too many games against Egypt in the junior teams and also in the senior teams. So, I think what is important for us going to Egypt is more of a psychological preparation because this game was more of a practice match for us getting a better tactical understanding of the individuals in the team.”
Ntseki was roped in late to take charge of Bafana Bafana's developmental combination and they will have their work cut out in the second game on Sunday to get a positive result.
SowetanLIVE
My focus is on Arrows, not 18-point gap – Cardoso
Sekhukhune beat Milford to book quarterfinal spot
Nabi asks Chiefs fans not to panic after another loss to Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos