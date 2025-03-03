“That's the respect we should have for everybody because PSL matches are tricky. So, we must have a lot of respect for everybody. We are a team to beat and there is extra energy when we play against any team.”
Fixtures
All midweek matches will kick off at 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Magesi, FNB; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Dr Petrus Molemela
Wednesday: CPT City v Galaxy, Athlone; Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini; Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay.
My focus is on Arrows, not 18-point gap – Cardoso
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is not focusing on the 18-point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.
Masandawana took a giant step in a bid to secure their eighth successive league title when they edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a first-half strike from Lucas Ribeiro Costa.
With Pirates suffering a 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants, also on Saturday, it left Sundowns with an 18-point lead, though they have played four games more.
But Cardoso, who guided the club to a fifth successive victory on Saturday since their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy, said he is not looking behind as he is focusing on the next match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.
“Regarding the points difference, we don't look back; we look forward and by doing that we are looking forward to our next game against Golden Arrows. It will be a tough match again,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
