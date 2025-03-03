Soccer

My focus is on Arrows, not 18-point gap – Cardoso

03 March 2025 - 06:05
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns player Lucas Ribeiro fights for the ball possession with Kaizer Chiefs Thabo Cele during their Betway Premirship match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteregeville in Tshwane.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is not focusing on the 18-point lead over second-place Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

Masandawana took a giant step in a bid to secure their eighth successive league title when they edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a first-half strike from Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

With Pirates suffering a 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants, also on Saturday, it left Sundowns with an 18-point lead, though they have played four games more.

But Cardoso, who guided the club to a fifth successive victory on Saturday since their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy, said he is not looking behind as he is focusing on the next match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.

“Regarding the points difference, we don't look back; we look forward and by doing that we are looking forward to our next game against Golden Arrows. It will be a tough match again,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“That's the respect we should have for everybody because PSL matches are tricky. So, we must have a lot of respect for everybody. We are a team to beat and there is extra energy when we play against any team.”

The Portuguese once again bemoaned the number of matches his side had to play and said they have tried to manage them to try not to overload the players.

“I try to manage the situations as much as possible. I have a big commitment in terms of managing the players in the best way. As much as we believe in all of them, they are not all equal and we have those who go to the national teams and also have to perform because they want to be there,” he said.

“We need to have good communication and give them as much rest as possible. There is a big group in the team that is working hard to manage the players, trying to work on them to avoid injuries.

“Trying to work on them to recover from match to match and we are trying to deal with strategies as much as possible to have the players physically available because the fatigue and overload of matches is dramatic if you don't give them the opportunity even in the presence of the family. So, we have to provide them with mental freshness.”

Fixtures

All midweek matches will kick off at 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Chiefs v Magesi, FNB; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Dr Petrus Molemela

Wednesday: CPT City v Galaxy, Athlone; Bay v Sekhukhune, King Zwelithini; Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe; Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay.

SowetanLIVE

