Hunt red-carded by referee
Marumo, Magesi not going down without a fight
Image: Charle Lombard
Relegation candidates Marumo Gallants and Magesi did themselves a huge favour in their fight to avoid the dreaded axe when they bagged victories against Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at the weekend.
Marumo stunned title-chasing Pirates 2-0 courtesy of Gabadinho Mhango's early strike and Thalente Mbatha's second half own goal in what was a sold-out affair at Free State Stadium on Saturday. At Seshego Stadium earlier on the same day, Magesi outwitted SuperSport 1-0 via Mcedi Vandala's 73rd minute penalty in a game where Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt was red-carded in the 13th minute.
Hunt's assistant Andre Arendse suggested referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi got it wrong by sending the SuperSport coach off ,saying the red card “left a bitter taste in the mouth”. Hunt will watch Matsatsantsa's next game at Lucas Moripe Stadium against AmaZulu from the stands as he'll be serving a suspension.
Image: Philip Maeta
“The whole red card was missing in translation. He [Hunt] was talking to his own players on the bench and the officials took it the wrong way. It was very unfortunate and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. It is what it is, and that’s what happened,'' Arendse said.
Meanwhile, Marumo coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was in charge of the side for the first time against Pirates after replacing Dan Malesela last week, lauded the team spirit of his charges as the main factor that helped them sink the Sea Robbers.
“I think they [his players] showed great spirit today. They played together with a lot of solidarity from the goalkeeper to the striker. From the top, I could see we had that compactness and everyone contributed to the structure,'' Ouaddou told OFM.
Bahlabane ba Ntwa are now two points away from the relegation zone, while, despite the win, Magesi remain second from the bottom on the standings. Marumo host Stellenbosch at Dr Molemela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). On the other hand, Magesi's next game is against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium tomorrow at the same time.
