Manqoba Mngqithi has returned to Golden Arrows in time to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.
Mngqithi, who parted ways with Sundowns in December, rejoined Arrows on Monday, two days before they welcome the Brazilians.
Abafana Bes'thende confirmed on Monday afternoon on their social media accounts that Mngqithi will be joining Musa Bilankulu and Kagiso Dikgacoi in the technical team.
The 53-year-old started his coaching career with Arrows in 2007, where he guided the club to the MTN8 title. He then left Arrows to coach AmaZulu and then Chippa United before returning for a brief spell at Arrows in 2012.
He then went on to join Sundowns in 2013, where he stayed for 11 years as assistant coach and co-coach.
Since Mabhuti Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa United, the coaching hot seat has been vacant.
Mngqithi hopes his experience at Sundowns and other teams will steer Arrows to success as he arrived when they have been struggling in the league, where they sit 11th on the log standings with 20 points from 16 matches.
Mngqithi will look to upset Sundowns on Wednesday and hit the ground running.
SowetanLIVE
Ex-Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi rejoins Arrows
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Manqoba Mngqithi has returned to Golden Arrows in time to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.
Mngqithi, who parted ways with Sundowns in December, rejoined Arrows on Monday, two days before they welcome the Brazilians.
Abafana Bes'thende confirmed on Monday afternoon on their social media accounts that Mngqithi will be joining Musa Bilankulu and Kagiso Dikgacoi in the technical team.
The 53-year-old started his coaching career with Arrows in 2007, where he guided the club to the MTN8 title. He then left Arrows to coach AmaZulu and then Chippa United before returning for a brief spell at Arrows in 2012.
He then went on to join Sundowns in 2013, where he stayed for 11 years as assistant coach and co-coach.
Since Mabhuti Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa United, the coaching hot seat has been vacant.
Mngqithi hopes his experience at Sundowns and other teams will steer Arrows to success as he arrived when they have been struggling in the league, where they sit 11th on the log standings with 20 points from 16 matches.
Mngqithi will look to upset Sundowns on Wednesday and hit the ground running.
SowetanLIVE
Marumo, Magesi not going down without a fight
Ntseki optimistic Bafana will win Chan qualifier in Cairo
My focus is on Arrows, not 18-point gap – Cardoso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos