Title race not over for Bucs despite setback loss, says Ncikazi

02 March 2025 - 12:50
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi believes the title race isn't yet over, despite now being 18 points behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after they were stunned by relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants.

Gallants, who had gone five games without a win in the league, beat Pirates 2-0 at a packed and vibrant Free State Stadium on Saturday. Pirates' old boy Gabadinho Mhango scored the opener on the quarter hour-mark, before Thalente Mbatha's own goal sealed the deal for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, moving them two points away from the relegation zone.

"I wouldn't want to look at it that way [that the 18-point gap is too big to close]. Let's win our games and I think the race is still on,'' Ncikazi answered when asked if he thought the title race was over as Sundowns now enjoy a massive lead, although they have four games in hand.

Second-placed Pirates next face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday and Ncikazi views this as a perfect chance for redemption. The Pirates assistant coach, who managed the dugout since head coach Jose Riveiro was serving a suspension against Gallants, suggested they may have underestimated Bahlabane Ba Ntwa as he wants to see their "offensive surveillance" improve.

"That's football for you...there's no guaranteed outcome. I am sure we have lessons that we have learned from this game. We will do the normal, analyse [how they lost] as we also do when we won. I am sure this team is big enough to come back from such a result,'' Ncikazi stated

"Our offensive surveillance has to improve...we're working on it but if it still gives the transitions that we had today, there's more that needs to be done in that department. If we take the chances that we create, I think we will be back on track.''

