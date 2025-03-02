Linda Mntambo's brace secured Sekhukhune the remaining spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, beating second-tier Milford 2-1 at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.
Milford's passage into this game was a free pass as the opponents they were initially supposed to face, Royal AM, were kicked out of the tournament amid their troubles that stem from being placed under Sars curatorship.
Milford started the game comfortably, keeping possession and playing with patience. The Stallions, however, hardly made entries into the Sekhukhune box as their dominance was mainly in their own half.
The first chance of the match fell to them when Menzi Chili, who boasts an educated left foot, used the outside of his boot from distance to tee up Siphosethu Ndlabi, only for him to be denied by Babina Noko's goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua in the 12th minute.
Sekhukhune would break the deadlock from nowhere in the 20th minute when controversial fullback Shaune Mogaila, who's out on bail after being involved in road crash that claimed a life of a child in Tembisa last October, used his blistering pace down the right flank before delivering a nice cutback for his skipper Mntambo to beat Milford keeper Mfanufikile Madondo.
Sekhukhune beat Milford to book quarterfinal spot
Mntambo's brace sink second tier team
After Mntambo's opener, Babina Noko grew a little bit of confidence as they started to look like a real Premiership team, stringing together a few passes. Mntambo would complete his brace 14 minutes later, beating Mandondo in a 1v1 situation after collecting a long ball from left-back Vuyo Letlapa.
The hosts pulled one back two minutes before the end of the first half's regulation time via Chili, who reacted swiftly to tap it in after Kazapua had committed a handling blunder from a corner-kick. Kazapua didn't return from the halftime break after that error, with the side's established No 1, Badra Sangaré, taking his slot.
Mntambo blew two chances to complete a hat-trick later in the first half, with Madondo pulling out two great saves to deny the Sekhukhune captain. Milford were even more purposeful in the second half and they were a better side, but it was not meant to be as Sekhukhune managed to hold onto their lead until the end, thanks to Sangaré, who made a series of crucial saves.
Sekhukhune will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
