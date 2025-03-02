Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has again apologised to the club's fans following another defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The defeat was Amakhosi's eighth this season in 19 matches under Nabi, leaving them eighth on the log standings.
But the Tunisian feels it is too early to panic and asked supporters to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner.
“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are on the log standing,” Nabi said.
“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing. We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than we are right now.
“We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset. It's only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games, don't panic.”
Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Masandawana complete a league double this season. Nabi, 59, wants his side to build on that performance going forward.
Nabi asks Chiefs fans not to panic after another loss to Downs
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has again apologised to the club's fans following another defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The defeat was Amakhosi's eighth this season in 19 matches under Nabi, leaving them eighth on the log standings.
But the Tunisian feels it is too early to panic and asked supporters to be patient, as he believes they will turn the corner.
“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are on the log standing,” Nabi said.
“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing. We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than we are right now.
“We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset. It's only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games, don't panic.”
Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Masandawana complete a league double this season. Nabi, 59, wants his side to build on that performance going forward.
“It is the mindset we must have and be consistent. We need to take this performance against Sundowns into the next matches,” he said. “When you play for these big clubs, sometimes the results are not good and critics are harsh on the players. We have to encourage players so that they are in the right mindset and also work on the tactics of the game.
“We believe these players can do it, they just need to be supported because mistakes can happen to anyone, including the technical staff.”
Nabi also revealed that he has rejected big offers from big teams to be here.
“I didn't come here for the money, the media is talking about my salary. I promise you I have approaches from big clubs to pay me three times what I am getting here. I have a mission here at Kaizer Chiefs, I am not here for the money and I love this club.
“I am strong and I don't lose my confidence quickly like that. I am going to sacrifice [a lot of things] so that Chiefs can go back to where they belong. Criticism is part of the job, but when you see your colleagues do it, sometimes it is a lack of respect.”
SowetanLIVE
Title race not over for Bucs despite setback loss, says Ncikazi
Pirates title hopes severely dented as Gallants humble them in Free State
Sundowns runaway log leaders as they pip Chiefs, thanks to Ribeiro's solitary strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos