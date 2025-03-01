Sundowns runaway log leaders as they pip Chiefs, thanks to Ribeiro's solitary strike

Amakhosi were hoping to bounce back to winning ways and put brakes on Sundowns title chase – but it was not to be, as the defending champions had other ideas.
This means Masandawana have completed a hat-trick of victories against Chiefs, after their 2-1 win in the first round and a 4-0 win in Carling Knockout
Mamelodi Sundowns continued with their dominance after they edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to take another step towards winning their six Betway Premiership title.
They now lead second-placed Orlando Pirates, who are in action later today against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium, though the Buccaneers have played five more games.
The victory, courtesy of a first-half strike by man of the moment Lucas Ribeiro Costa, means Masandawana have now completed a hat -trick of victories against Chiefs, after their 2-1 win in the first round and the 4-0 triumph in the Carling Knockout.
The win is also Masandawana's fifth in a row since they suffered a 0-1 defeat to TS Galaxy last month, while the defeat is Chief's second in a row after losing 4-1 to SuperSport United in their last match.
Amakhosi were hoping to bounce back to winning ways and put brakes on Sundowns title chase – but it was not to be, as the defending champions had other ideas.
Sundowns made three changes from their 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, bringing in Khuliso Mudau, Asekho Tiwani and Malibongwe Khoza, while Chiefs handed Edmilson Dove his first start, with Mduduzi Shabalala coming in for the suspended Gaston Sirino.
It was an open game in the early stages, and Chiefs should have broken the deadlock when Reeve Frosler picked Shabalala, whose effort went over from close range.
Chiefs then suffered a blow when they were forced to make a change on the 25th minute when striker Tashreeq Morris was forced off with an injury and replaced by Ashley du Preez.
Pule Mmodi also came close to breaking the deadlock after he cut inside of Mudau, only to curl his efforts wide of the far corner.
Sundowns' resilience paid off as they hit the opener four minutes before the interval as Iqraam Rayners cutback saw Ribeiro take one touch and hit the roof of the net to score his 12th goal of the season.
Chiefs came back in the second stanza with more energy as they looked for an equaliser but Sundowns remained resilient. Sundowns also had chances of their own in the second half to increase their lead but failed to convert them.
They, however, managed the game well towards the end of the match as they defended well for their victory which saw them move to 54 points.
Credit to Chiefs,as they gave a fight and played a good game, but it was not to be against a quality Sundowns side.
