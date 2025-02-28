Sibiya calls for consistency as Highbury face Spurs

Soccer

Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya.
Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya has called for consistency from his side following their famous 5-1 victory over Milford in the Motsepe Foundation Championship match last week when they visit struggling Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Sibiya wants his side to prove that their victory last week was not a fluke.

"We just need to have consistency, we have been winning, drawing and losing. So, we need to try our best to go and win the match in Cape Town," Sibiya said.

"They (Spurs) are fighting for their lives. We will have to plan well like we did against Milford. We must respect the opponents, they have been here in this league [for some time]. We need to try our best not to be complacent since we last won by a bigger margin."

Highbury are ninth on the log table with 26 points from 19 matches, and Sibiya feels they are on the right track as they plan to survive relegation in their first season in the second tier.

"We believe that we are on the right track in terms of achieving our first target which is to have the team in the league [next season]. We will talk about other things once we have saved the team from facing relegation," he said.

"I believe that with the players that we have, we are capable enough [to survive]. I have seen what these players can do, and I still believe what they did in our previous match is not half of what I saw from them in training. We can still get more from these guys."

Spurs have not won in their last four league matches, with the last time they registered a victory on January 10 when they beat Casric Stars 1-0.

They are in danger of suffering two successive relegations as they sit second from the bottom with 16 points, tied with Leruma United and Venda. They were relegated from the Premiership last season.

Elsewhere, log leaders Durban City will look to get back to winning ways when they visit Hungry Lions at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium tomorrow after losing 1-2 to Baroka at the weekend.

NFD Fixtures

Today: Casric v Upington, Solomon Mahlangu (3.30pm); Spurs v Highbury, Athlone (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Orbit v Venda, Olympia Park (3.30pm); Lions v Durban, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3.30pm)

Sunday: Leopards v JDR, Thohoyandou (3.30pm); Leruma v Baroka, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); University of PTA v Kruger, Tuks (3.30pm).

