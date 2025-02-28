“Every game that we play we want to win. We are going there [Durban] on Sunday to win it, we are not going to take that team for granted at all,” Seema stated.
“We know that previously, they won a game against a PSL team, so we are taking this game seriously. We are going to Durban to fight, we know that it's not going to be easy. But there are a lot of positives that we took here [against Sundowns]."
During their defeat to Sundowns, Seema was not pleased with how they conceded the goals and is demanding immediate improvement from his players in that department.
“I think the guys applied good effort, the difference is that any mistake we made against Sundowns we got punished,” he said.
“I was happy with the performance of the guys. It gives us hope. In the next match, I can tell you if we can play like this we can win the game as long as we don't concede goals like that. We will see who is available ... and we are looking forward to the game.”
SowetanLIVE
Seema wary of Milford's threat in cup
'We know they previously won a game against a PSL team'
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has acknowledged the threat Milford will pose when they meet in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Babina Noko, who are still smarting from their 4-2 defeat to high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match on Wednesday, have switched their focus to the knockout competition where they will look to progress.
The Milford-Sekhukhune fixture had been in abeyance as Royal AM had been unable to play their matches before they were removed from the Nedbank Cup earlier this week as they are still in a legal battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Royal were supposed to play Milford in the last 32 of this competition but they were unable to fulfill their fixtures. It was decided this week that Milford and Sekhukhune will play in the last 16.
The winner of this clash will face Sundowns in the last eight of the competition.
Seema said his side won't take Milford lightly after they beat Kaizer Chiefs in this competition in the past and that they will have to be at their best.
“Every game that we play we want to win. We are going there [Durban] on Sunday to win it, we are not going to take that team for granted at all,” Seema stated.
“We know that previously, they won a game against a PSL team, so we are taking this game seriously. We are going to Durban to fight, we know that it's not going to be easy. But there are a lot of positives that we took here [against Sundowns]."
During their defeat to Sundowns, Seema was not pleased with how they conceded the goals and is demanding immediate improvement from his players in that department.
“I think the guys applied good effort, the difference is that any mistake we made against Sundowns we got punished,” he said.
“I was happy with the performance of the guys. It gives us hope. In the next match, I can tell you if we can play like this we can win the game as long as we don't concede goals like that. We will see who is available ... and we are looking forward to the game.”
SowetanLIVE
Downs could breach 50-point mark tonight
Seema fancies Sekhukhune chances at Downs
One goal against Amakhosi will suffice, says Cardoso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos