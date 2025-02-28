Soccer

One goal against Amakhosi will suffice, says Cardoso

Coach downplays rampant Downs’ 24 goals in eight ties

28 February 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has downplayed his side's free scoring ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs, insisting he will be happy with a one-goal win at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

In eight matches this month across all competitions, Masandawana have scored 24 goals and conceded six. It was only during their 0-1 defeat to TS Galaxy that they failed to score.

On Wednesday, Downs continued with their scoring run when they beat Sekhukhune United 4-2 at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. "I think football has momentum, and when you have that you want to make it as long as possible. When it is the opposite you want to break it as early as possible," Cardoso told the media on Thursday.

It means there is something we need to correct. It's not really important how much you score, it's important that you win.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

"It is important that we score more than the opponent. 1-0 for me is perfect, 2-0 is perfect, 2-1 is still good. When we suffer from more than one goal, I don't like it. It means there is something we need to correct. It's not really important how much you score, it's important that you win."

With Chiefs hardly keeping a clean sheet this season, Cardoso doesn't expect coach Nasreddine Nabi to sit back.  "He [Nabi] will not change anything on his general approach to the game. He can adapt to certain principles like we can," he said.

"He is not coaching for the first time, and he knows what he is doing. He wants to develop his team, that's what he wants. This game also has a different context, they highlight the best of the teams and the best of the players. That's why there is always excitement but most of the time, these kinds of games are not the best ones."

Sundowns will be without Aubrey Modiba due to suspension, while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is also doubtful after he missed the Sekhukhune match due to injury.

