Nabi confident he's better prepared for Downs this time

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi is confident that they stand a better chance to beat Mamelodi Sundowns this time around, explaining why it was difficult for them to win against the Brazilians in the two previous meetings this term.
Rampaging Sundowns, who look to be on course to win what would be their eighth championship in a row, host a somewhat indifferent Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm). Sundowns beat Chiefs 2-1 in the first round of the current league season last September, before thumping them 4-0 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals three months later.
"I fancy our chances against this team who's maybe in the top two in Africa. I love this challenge. I don't go like a small team...I trust my players, my staff and myself. We've prepared some ideas [to beat Sundowns],'' Nabi said at Chiefs' team-building event at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion earlier this week.
"I want a good result. I promise you this game won't be like our previous two games against Sundowns ... it'll be a very different game."
Nabi went on to narrate how they lost the last two outings against Sundowns, suggesting they were unlucky to lose the first game, while he chalks up the second defeat to fatigue as they hosted Sundowns at FNB Stadium just three days after drawing 2-all against Magesi in the league in Polokwane.
"I think the first game, honestly, was a 0-0 game ... you remember that game [that ended 2-1]. The second game [that they lost 4-0], we had played two days earlier in Bloemfontein or Polokwane and the team came every, very tired in Joburg and it was an off day physically, mentally and tactically,'' Nabi stated.
Amakhosi will be without their former Sundowns ace Gaston Sirino because of suspension.
Fixtures
Today: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
Nabi confident he's better prepared for Downs this time
Chiefs coach promises a good result after two drubbings
Image: Darren Swart/Gallo Images
Today: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm).
