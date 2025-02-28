Retired Orlando Pirates striker Andries “Local is Lekker” Sebola believes it's now going to be difficult for the Buccaneers to topple log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
It won't be easy for Bucs to catch Downs – Sebola
Retired striker believes the league race is over
Retired Orlando Pirates striker Andries “Local is Lekker” Sebola believes it's now going to be difficult for the Buccaneers to topple log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Second-placed Pirates, who have four matches in hand, are 15 points behind leaders Sundowns. The Sea Robbers would be eager to make sure they don't lose more ground in the title race when they face Marumo Gallants – a side they demolished 8-1 in the first round at home on Christmas Eve – at Free State Stadium tomorrow (5.45pm).
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro won't be on the bench as he is suspended.
“I don't see Sundowns losing any game from now ... maybe they can get one or two draws. On the other hand, it will be hard for Pirates to win all their games, especially because you can see that key players are gradually losing form,'' Sebola told Sowetan yesterday.
"[Patrick Maswanganyi suffered a muscle injury in the last game [against Cape Town City, where he was stretchered off in the 62nd minute last Saturday], and that shows he's overloaded. [Relebohile] Mofokeng hasn't been himself lately, and at the back they are shaky as well after [Thabiso] Sesane got injured. It would take something out of this world for Pirates to give Sundowns problems in this title race.”
Pirates find themselves with four games in hand because they are yet to face troubled Royal AM this season after the league suspended the KwaZulu-Natal outfit's programme indefinitely.
The Sea Robbers had their game against Sekhukhune United pencilled for December 17 postponed due to their participation in the CAF Champions League, where they will face Algerian side MC Alger in a two-legged quarterfinals, with the first leg away on April 1, and the return leg at home seven days later.
Pirates saw their game against Golden Arrows being abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch at Mpumalanga Stadium last week Wednesday. By yesterday, the league hadn't communicated the new dates of Bucs' postponed fixtures.
Meanwhile, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will be without suspended Monde Mphambaniso tomorrow.
