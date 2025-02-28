Dortley vows Chiefs will make fans happy

“We kept a few clean sheets before losing 4-1 to SuperSport [they kept two in a row versus Stellenbosch and Chippa United], so as a defensive unit, we want to return to keeping clean sheets. To us as defenders and goalkeepers, keeping a clean sheet is like scoring a goal, so it's important to defend hard,'' Dortley noted.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley views Saturday's match against runaway table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns as a chance for them to prove that they are also a big team that can rise to the occasion, wanting to “lift the spirits” of their supporters as well.
Sundowns welcome Chiefs to Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm). Amakhosi already trail The Brazilians by 27 points, having played one game more than them.
“This is a big game. They [Sundowns] have already beaten us twice [2-1 and 4-1 both at home in the league and the Carling Knockout quarterfinals in September and November], so we need to show that Kaizer Chiefs are also a big club and we can rise to the occasion on big stages. We also want to lift the spirits of our fans,'' Dortley told Sowetan this week.
Dortley is also targeting a clean sheet tomorrow after they lost 4-1 to SuperSport United at home in their last outing. Dortley insisted that avoiding conceding was as sweet as it is for forwards to score goals to them as the last line of defence.
