'We're not cowed by Downs'
Frosler says Chiefs must utilise their ‘big team’ status
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler has sounded confident they'll hold their own against perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, asserting Amakhosi were too big a team to play with fear.
Sundowns, who're well-placed to win their eighth league title on the trot, host Chiefs at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Amakhosi haven't lifted a trophy since being the league champions in the 2014/15 term.
"Sundowns are a big team and they've been doing well but we are also a big team, so we'll approach the game with a very good mentality that will show that we're also a big team with courage,'' Frosler told Sowetan at the Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion, where Amakhosi squad and their coach Nasreddine Nabi were out on a team-building exercise.
Frosler also views the game as a chance to make their supporters happy, especially after disappointing them by losing 4-1 at home to SuperSport United in their last outing last week. The 27-year-old right-back emphasised they've put the Matsatsantsa defeat behind them.
"Playing Sundowns is always going to be difficult but we will go there and do our best. Playing Sundowns is always a big occasion for everyone. For us, we've got a big following, a big support base, so we want to make them happy by putting in a good performance, knowing that will increase our chances of winning the game,'' Frosler said.
"It's never easy losing any game ... be it 1-0, be it 2-0, be it 4-1, it's never easy but we accepted that we lost that game [against SuperSport]. Now the important thing is to never look back but focus on our next game against Sundowns."
As many would be eager to see how Chiefs' shaky defence fare against the one unplayable Lucas Ribeiro on Saturday, Frosler has maintained that they won't be focusing on individuals.
"We respect the fact that they have good individuals but our focus will be on the team as a whole. We can't really plan around one player [Ribeiro]. We also have some good players in our team and I'd like to believe that they won't be focusing on those individuals but they'll plan for Kaizer Chiefs as a unit,'' Frosler insisted.
Chiefs all revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns
Downs could breach 50-point mark tonight
