Da Gama not banking on Royal AM's predicament

Magesi coach Owen da Gama insists they are not paying any attention to the Royal AM saga in a bid to avoid relegation.
Instead, Da Gama is focusing on moving away from the danger zone where they sit second from the bottom with 14 points from 19 matches.
Royal, who are yet to play this year due to their legal battles with the SA Revenue Service, are at the bottom of the table with eight points from 11 matches.
After they were kicked out from the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday, Royal could also face expulsion from the PSL.
“I have tried to create an environment where we say, 'let's not count them in. If we end up bottom, we are gone, we are not thinking of playoffs and all that,” Da Gama stated.
“If we end up in that position [bottom] we will be relegated, but to be honest ... two or three results you will see something different. I mean, it is very tight at the bottom with three or four points [separating the bottom teams] and everybody is fighting.
We've not arrived yet – Da Gama after Magesi's win over Polokwane
“But it is something we have brushed aside [Royal predicament] and we say they can come back and play or be sold. A new owner can come in, so we are at the moment at the bottom, that's how we look at it.”
After suffering two successive defeats to AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, Da Gama, 63, is confident they will turn it around.
But the team will have to work on the defense. “We need to get the defence right. Once you get the defence right... it's the foundation of any team. I think [Elvis] Chipezeze is a very good goalkeeper, [and] he needs a little bit of experience in defence.
“If he can get one quality player to guide the guys at the back. A lot of these players are in their first season in the Premiership. Remember, when we got promoted with Silver Stars [now-defunct Platinum Stars], our first season we went to the Coca-Cola final with [Kaizer] Chiefs... and seven games after that we could not win [a game].
“In this case, they won the cup [Carling Knockout] and they could not win after that. [I don't know ] whether the players feel they have arrived or whether other teams have started reading into their game and are now preparing harder for them...”
