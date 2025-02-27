Barker happy to see sidelined players returning to action

“So, he will eventually get where he can play two or three 90 minutes in a week. Maybe he is not there yet. A player such as Thato [Khiba] is starting to get a lot of minutes, but fortunately, in the midfield, we have a lot of depth.
“So, it is about using the players at the right time and ensuring everybody is at a good level at the real business end of the season.
“We've nothing to lose in the cups, we can go for it in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup, and in the league we are getting where we want to be, but there is still a lot of football to play.”
With his side still in three competitions – the league, Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup – Barker is optimistic they will be fresh enough to fight on all fronts.
“I think if you look at the team, there are a lot of regulars that do play regularly ... with one or two [irregular players] coming in. We are leaning towards a big period with travelling, for example, if you travel to Cairo and only get back on Friday and you play on the weekend,” he said.
“Maybe that should be a consideration, but for now we have to select the best we can to get the results as quickly as possible because if you do that it allows you later on maybe in the season if you need to rotate and you are comfortable to do so.”
“I think we do well in terms of getting everybody step by step. I think Lesiba [Nku] not having played for such a long period [we can't be rushing him]; we are playing so many games and it won't be wise for us to keep pushing every three days for him to get [game fitness],” Barker said.
