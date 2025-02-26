“The compliance manual is clear that every stadium that has a club that plays there must have a generator because we can't rely on just Eskom.”
SuperSport face PSL DC over power failure
League says Matsatsantsa should've had backup generator
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
SuperSport United could find themselves in hot water with the PSL after their match against Golden Arrows on Sunday was stopped at halftime at Lucas Moripe Stadium due to load shedding.
This is according to PSL COO Prof Ronnie Schloss, who revealed that every club must make sure they have a backup generator at their home venue, something SuperSport failed to provide when their match against Arrows was halted at 1-1 due to a power failure.
Magesi and Chippa United match at Seshego Stadium was also interrupted by power failure recently. The match resumed the following day as per PSL regulations which state that a power-interrupted match must be concluded within 48 hours.
But the SuperSport vs Arrows clash could head to the PSL disciplinary committee due to the absence of a generator at the Atteridgeville venue.
“There was load shedding and the lights came on and off a few times. There is no generator at the [Lucas Moripe] stadium,” Schloss explained to Sowetan yesterday. “Stadiums are supposed to have generators. It is compulsory in terms of our rules for a stadium to have a generator. This matter will be referred to the DC and the DC will decide what is going to happen.
“The compliance manual is clear that every stadium that has a club that plays there must have a generator because we can't rely on just Eskom.”
Schloss also explained that home clubs must rent a generator or speak to municipalities to install one for their matches not to be affected by power failure, and this is something SuperSport should have done.
“If there is no generator at the stadiums, the clubs must rent one or try to get the municipality to install one,” he said. “That's what happens throughout the country. The municipalities have installed generators at their stadiums. “If I look at KwaZulu-Natal, I think every stadium has a generator. In Cape Town, every stadium has a generator.”
Matsatsantsa a Pitori refused to comment on whether they will have a backup generator for their future home matches.
But if found guilty, the match could be awarded to Arrows as a walkover, meaning coach Gavin Hunt's 1,000th game would be deemed a defeat.
Power outage dims Hunt's milestone, match postponed
It's 1,000 not out for genuine football man Gavin Hunt
