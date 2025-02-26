Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is of the view that her youthful squad, mainly composed of players with no previous senior national team experience, that triumphed in their two-legged friendlies against Lesotho must be applauded.
Banyana beat Lesotho 1-0 in the first game at UJ Soweto Campus Stadium on Saturday, before winning 2-0 in the second fixture at the same venue three days later. Debutants Sibongile Ntoane and Unathi Simayile were on target in the second game. Nobahle Mdelwa's solitary penalty was enough to win the first game.
“We can take our hats off for these young girls. It's not easy for them, so early playing two top-level games like these. You could see a lot of tired legs towards the end of the second game but we're happy with the growth and progress this week,'' Ellis said.
The Banyana coach also thanked the supporters for gracing both matches and “embracing the new group of players”. Even so, Ellis understands that there is still a huge room for improvement for the players, though she doesn't doubt their commitment and keenness.
Ellis applauds her youthful Banyana after beating Lesotho in their two-legged friendlies
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpageP
“I also want to thank the fans for coming out and embracing this new group of players. It will take a while for them to reach the top level but there were moments that looked good but there are other moments where we could have done better. It's a young group of players...the enthusiasm is there, the commitment is there,'' Ellis said.
“There's huge potential but it will take more than one camp to take them to the next level. They can be proud of themselves.”
Ellis used these games to continue preparing for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), to be hosted by Morocco in July. The squad was hugely made up of Under-20 and U-17 players as the senior national coach wants to widen the pool of players before attempting to avoid being the first team to fail to defend the Wafcon title after winning it in the same country in 2022.
SowetanLIVE
