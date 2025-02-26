Cardoso will also be counting on midfielder Jayden Adams, who has settled in well since he joined the club from Stellenbosch last month. The Portuguese international has been impressed with the 23-year-old after he scored twice in six league appearances.
“The role of a coach is to try to find the connections between the players so the whole system works. I believe a coach needs to create an organisation where the best players can express themselves,” he said. It is about knowing who should be where and what to ask from each one so their best appears on the pitch.
“We have quality players and Jayden is one of them, he is happy with us and that has helped him settle down quickly. Given the way we play, he can do the things we want from him. He is capable of doing so many things, he is an interesting player in terms of understanding the game and he is very intelligent.”
Fixtures
Today Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Friday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Downs could breach 50-point mark tonight
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns have an opportunity to extend their lead in the Betway Premiership log table to 15 points with a visit to Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Masandawana will be favourites to win as they boast a good record against Babina Noko. In their seven meetings, Masandawana have dominated the fixtures, winning six and drawing once.
Another victory against Sekhukhune will also see them reach a 51-point mark and put more pressure on second-placed Orlando Pirates, who will only be in action on Saturday when they visit Marumo Gallants.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, however, emphasised that they need to have the right mindset for the game to continue with their good run. “I think we should focus on ourselves and play our football. We should try to play the way we train, but we respect all our opponents and we will respect Sekhukhune,” Cardoso stated.
“We will work hard to find a way to play against them and we will work hard on the mindset to approach the game. Because the next game is important to our lives, no doubt about that.”
Cardoso will also be counting on midfielder Jayden Adams, who has settled in well since he joined the club from Stellenbosch last month. The Portuguese international has been impressed with the 23-year-old after he scored twice in six league appearances.
“The role of a coach is to try to find the connections between the players so the whole system works. I believe a coach needs to create an organisation where the best players can express themselves,” he said. It is about knowing who should be where and what to ask from each one so their best appears on the pitch.
“We have quality players and Jayden is one of them, he is happy with us and that has helped him settle down quickly. Given the way we play, he can do the things we want from him. He is capable of doing so many things, he is an interesting player in terms of understanding the game and he is very intelligent.”
Fixtures
Today Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Friday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5.45pm); Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
SowetanLIVE
Seema fancies Sekhukhune chances at Downs
Nothing wrong with fielding Mogaila, lawyer insists
Ertugral bemoans City's lack of goals
Zwane irked by AmaZulu defence after lashing at Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos