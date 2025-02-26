“It's possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday. We create a lot of chances and that shows that we're not playing badly, so we are really confident that we can get something on Saturday,'' the Chiefs skipper said.
On Saturday, Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who'll be hoping they do them a favour against Sundowns as they're battling with them for the championship. Even so, Maart has maintained that they were not in a business of doing anyone favours as they “run their own race”.
“In football there are no favours at all. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves at the end of the day, so we can't be thinking about other teams,'' Maart said.
Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side Sundowns.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs all revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns
Maart praises team-building exercise which involved fast cars
Image: SUPPLIED
Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has lauded the club's management for taking the team out on a team-building exercise at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion yesterday ahead of Saturday's showdown away to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
The entire Chiefs squad, alongside their coach Nasreddine Nabi, indulged in car racing-related activities, also getting a brief skidpan driving schooling as they “were taking their minds off things” ahead of facing runaway log-leaders Sundowns in a sold-out affair at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm).
“This is a good team-building exercise...we are bonding as brothers and enjoying driving these fast cars. It was a good decision from management to take us out to get our minds off things ahead of a very big game against Sundowns,'' Maart told Sowetan shortly after racing a Toyota GR86 yesterday.
As much as the odds are stacked against Chiefs, given their inconsistency, Maart believes they have what it takes to upset Sundowns. Chiefs were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium in their last outing last Tuesday.
“It's possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday. We create a lot of chances and that shows that we're not playing badly, so we are really confident that we can get something on Saturday,'' the Chiefs skipper said.
On Saturday, Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who'll be hoping they do them a favour against Sundowns as they're battling with them for the championship. Even so, Maart has maintained that they were not in a business of doing anyone favours as they “run their own race”.
“In football there are no favours at all. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves at the end of the day, so we can't be thinking about other teams,'' Maart said.
Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side Sundowns.
SowetanLIVE
Downs could breach 50-point mark tonight
Stadium Management SA changes ticketing system to curb fake tickets
Seema fancies Sekhukhune chances at Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos