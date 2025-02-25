“We need to win these types of matches which we didn't [against Richards Bay]. We got three points which probably we didn't deserve against Galaxy."
Meanwhile, with his side rooted second from bottom, Magesi coach Owen da Gama said they are not reading much into the Royal AM saga hoping it will help them survive automatic relegation.
Royal, who have not played a match this year due to their ongoing saga with the SA Revenue Service, are at the bottom of the table with six points behind Magesi, after playing 11 games.
“The safe way is not to think about Royal AM, you think about ... if you don't move two or three spaces you are going to be relegated. So we are not even thinking about Royal AM because there's a big uncertainty there,” Da Gama said.
“We don't know what's going to happen, so we are focusing on just getting out from the bottom five and if we can get out there it will help us.”
Winning home games vital for top-3 finish – Barker
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has stressed the importance of winning their next two home matches against Magesi today and Polokwane City on Friday if they are to accomplish their goal of finishing in the top three.
After dropping points in their last match against Richards Bay at Danie Craven Stadium, in a 1-1 draw, Barker emphasised the need to collect maximum points.
“If you look at the log table, I think [Orlando] Pirates and [Mamelodi] Sundowns are in their league. They are even showing that on the continent. They are a good powerhouse, so we have to believe we can finish in the top three,” Barker said.
“That has to be our target; some key games are coming up Tuesday [against Magesi], Friday [Polokwane City] and next Tuesday we travel to [Marumo] Gallants.
