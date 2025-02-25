Seema fancies Sekhukhune chances at Downs

“We have to take one game at a time and we aim to improve our position by the end of the season. Ten games to go is not easy, the log is still very tight. There are a lot of games that are going to be played, we are still in the cup [Nedbank Cup].”
Fixtures
Today: Stellenbosch v Magesi, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Friday: Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm); Magesi v SuperSport, Seshego (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (5.30pm); Gallants v Pirates, Free State (5:45pm), Bay v Chippa, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT City, King Zwelithini (3.30pm)
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema fancies their chances against inform Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
What makes Seema positive that they can get a result against Sundowns is the current form his side are in. In their last three games, Babina Noko won two and drew the other, scoring six goals and conceding three.
Seema said they will not be allowing Sundowns to do as they please. “One thing I can promise is that we are not going there to throw in a towel and say we will lose against Sundowns. We will go there and fight for the three points,” Seema told the media. “They are coming to our home, we lost the first leg. But we are capable of winning against them in the second leg.”
In the reverse fixture, Masandawana walked away with a 3-0 victory in Pretoria but Seema promised a different side tomorrow.
Seema also believes Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are too far ahead in points in the first and second place and that they should target a third-place finish.
“They have collected enough points for us not to even think about closing the gap. And if we can start looking that far we will have a lot of banana peels and it's not going to be nice,” he said.
