Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup, allowing Milford to meet Sekhukhune

Royal AM have been removed from the Nedbank Cup so a crucial last 16 fixture can be played, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said on Tuesday.
This is in response to Royal’s situation of not having played a match this year after being put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over a reported R40m outstanding tax debt owed by owner Shauwn Mkhize.
The executive committee of the National Soccer League (NSL, for which the PSL is the official trading name) met Royal and the curator on Monday and it was agreed the club would not continue its Nedbank Cup campaign.
This means the last 16 fixture between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United will be played this weekend, the winners of which will meet Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals.
“The NSL executive committee convened on Monday to consider further representations from the curator and management of Royal AM Football Club,” the PSL said.
