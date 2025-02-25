The Turk also bemoaned playing away games in quick succession as three of their last five league games were away. Ertuğral further said that Cape Town teams always find it difficult to play away as they struggle with altitude.
“I don't have to defend myself to you guys but in the end, away games have been coming in thick and fast and there are no training sessions ... so, the amount of away games is unbelievable,” Ertuğral said.
“When you look at the three Cape Town teams [in them, Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs in the second-tier], they always struggle on the road because of altitude but it's not an excuse.”
It is worth noting that Ertuğral's claim isn't entirely true as Stellenbosch have won four of their eight away league matches with one defeat and three draws, putting them second in the away standings behind Sundowns.
Ertuğral's games at City (all in the league unless stated)
January 5: beat 1-0 v Chiefs
January 8: beat 1-0 v Pirates
January 11: lost 1-0 v Marumo
January 17: won 2-1 v Bay
January 27: lost 2-0 v Sekhukhune (Nedbank last 32)
February 2: lost 2-0 v Galaxy
February 5: drew 1-1 v Arrows
February 8: lost 2-0 v Magesi
February 18: lost 0-2 v Chippa
Saturday: lost 2-1 v Pirates
SowetanLIVE
City have improved since I took over – Ertugral
Coach bemoans playing successive away games
Image: Anesh Debiky
Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral has suggested that he's improved the team since taking over on an interim basis last month, despite losing six of the 10 games he's overseen with three wins and a draw in all competitions.
Ertuğral joined City as a technical director but was given the coaching reins for the remainder of the season, replacing Eric Tinkler.
“When I came in, there was something wrong [with the team], that's the first issue. Second, in the 2024 calendar year, maybe you guys [journalists] have forgotten, the whole year, City won only seven games [they won only six of their 24 league fixtures of the year 2024 with nine defeats and nine draws] and when I came in, we won three games and drew one in January. So, I think we've already achieved 50% of what the club did in the whole calendar year,'' Ertuğral stated.
The Turk also bemoaned playing away games in quick succession as three of their last five league games were away. Ertuğral further said that Cape Town teams always find it difficult to play away as they struggle with altitude.
“I don't have to defend myself to you guys but in the end, away games have been coming in thick and fast and there are no training sessions ... so, the amount of away games is unbelievable,” Ertuğral said.
“When you look at the three Cape Town teams [in them, Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs in the second-tier], they always struggle on the road because of altitude but it's not an excuse.”
It is worth noting that Ertuğral's claim isn't entirely true as Stellenbosch have won four of their eight away league matches with one defeat and three draws, putting them second in the away standings behind Sundowns.
Ertuğral's games at City (all in the league unless stated)
January 5: beat 1-0 v Chiefs
January 8: beat 1-0 v Pirates
January 11: lost 1-0 v Marumo
January 17: won 2-1 v Bay
January 27: lost 2-0 v Sekhukhune (Nedbank last 32)
February 2: lost 2-0 v Galaxy
February 5: drew 1-1 v Arrows
February 8: lost 2-0 v Magesi
February 18: lost 0-2 v Chippa
Saturday: lost 2-1 v Pirates
SowetanLIVE
Basie still hopeful Lions can win promotion
Nothing wrong with fielding Mogaila, lawyer insists
Cardoso not fazed by Pirates' games in hand
Zwane still skeptical despite big win against Magesi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos