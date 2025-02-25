Soccer

City have improved since I took over – Ertugral

Coach bemoans playing successive away games

25 February 2025 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Muhsin Ertugral of Maritzburg United
Muhsin Ertugral of Maritzburg United
Image: Anesh Debiky

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral has suggested that he's improved the team since taking over on an interim basis last month, despite losing six of the 10 games he's overseen with three wins and a draw in all competitions.

Ertuğral joined City as a technical director but was given the coaching reins for the remainder of the season, replacing Eric Tinkler.

“When I came in, there was something wrong [with the team], that's the first issue. Second, in the 2024 calendar year, maybe you guys [journalists] have forgotten, the whole year, City won only seven games [they won only six of their 24 league fixtures of the year 2024 with nine defeats and nine draws] and when I came in, we won three games and drew one in January. So, I think we've already achieved 50% of what the club did in the whole calendar year,'' Ertuğral stated.

Cape Town City coach Muhsin Ertuğral

The Turk also bemoaned playing away games in quick succession as three of their last five league games were away. Ertuğral further said that Cape Town teams always find it difficult to play away as they struggle with altitude. 

“I don't have to defend myself to you guys but in the end, away games have been coming in thick and fast and there are no training sessions ... so, the amount of away games is unbelievable,” Ertuğral said.

“When you look at the three Cape Town teams [in them, Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs in the second-tier], they always struggle on the road because of altitude but it's not an excuse.”

It is worth noting that Ertuğral's claim isn't entirely true as Stellenbosch have won four of their eight away league matches with one defeat and three draws, putting them second in the away standings behind Sundowns.

Ertuğral's games at City (all in the league unless stated)

January 5: beat 1-0 v Chiefs

January 8: beat 1-0 v Pirates

January 11: lost 1-0 v Marumo

January 17: won 2-1 v Bay

January 27: lost 2-0 v Sekhukhune (Nedbank last 32)

February 2: lost 2-0 v Galaxy

February 5: drew 1-1 v Arrows

February 8: lost 2-0 v Magesi

February 18: lost 0-2 v Chippa

Saturday: lost 2-1 v Pirates

