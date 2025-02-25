“If we can't beat these guys [top teams], then we don't deserve to get promoted and if we can't beat them, there's no use to say 'we want to play in the topflight next season'. We must really make sure that we beat Durban in our next game.”
Results
Orbit 2-2 Casric; Upington 0-1 Leruma; Callies 2-1 Leopards; Baroka 2-1 Durban; JDR 0-0 Spurs; Kruger 1-0 Lions; Venda 0-0 AmaTuks; Highbury 5-1 Milford
Basie still hopeful Lions can win promotion
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Hungry Lions coach Henry Basie has refused to throw in the towel in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MCF) promotion race, stressing the importance of beating fellow promotion hopefuls like leaders Durban City if they're to stand any chance.
Lions are already 11 points adrift of leaders Durban, who also happen to be their next opponent at home on Saturday. “We can't rule ourselves out. There's still a long way to go, so we will keep pushing,'' Basie told Sowetan yesterday.
“It's very important that we beat the teams ahead of us. We know that in order for us to win the league, we must beat our direct competitors like Durban City, Orbit [College, who are second on the log] and all these other teams ahead of us.”
Results
Orbit 2-2 Casric; Upington 0-1 Leruma; Callies 2-1 Leopards; Baroka 2-1 Durban; JDR 0-0 Spurs; Kruger 1-0 Lions; Venda 0-0 AmaTuks; Highbury 5-1 Milford
